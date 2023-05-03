Yoga Can Simplify Complexities Of Life, Modern Generation Should Adopt Practice: Rajasthan Governor

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Tuesday highlighted the importance of Yoga in mental and physical wellness and asserted that the modern generation should adopt the practice.

Mishra was addressing the Yoga Mahotsav - 2023, organised here by the Union Ayush Ministry to mark 50 days to the International Day of Yoga. According to a statement issued by the ministry, more than 15,000 enthusiasts performed Common Yoga Protocol (CYP), along with dignitaries, at the sprawling ground of Shri Bhawani Niketan Shiksha Samiti in Jaipur on Tuesday.

The Rajasthan governor said the modern generation can achieve many important things if it joins the Yogic routine.

He said, "In such a time when the mind wanders in the blind race of materialism, Yoga is very important for mental peace.

"If time is spared for Yoga, the complexities of life can be simplified. Therefore, it is necessary to connect the youth with it. For this, it is necessary to create awareness." Mishra added that Yoga exercises such as 'Bhastrika', 'Kapalbhati', 'Anulom Vilom' and 'Bhramari', among others, can be practised with little effort and can make both the body and mind healthy.

Along with Yoga, meditation can help overcome the most difficult mental complexities, the governor further said.

Referring to a study, Mishra added that 20 minutes of meditation is equivalent to four hours of sleep.

"Yoga is the biggest medium of self-development," he added.

Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said Yoga is important for the wellness of the body, mind and soul.

"Our endeavour through these Mahotsav is to sustain a ripple effect around the rich heritage of yoga. Yoga has been proved to act as an elixir to realise a healthy mind and body. Guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we remain steadfast towards building a healthier nation with the help of our rich traditional medicinal system including Yoga," Sonowal said.

"As India is chairing the G20 for this year, we have a special responsibility to further our soft power of yoga to enrich the health and wellness of people across the world. This year, we are planning to demonstrate Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) in Arctic and Antarctic regions. With the tremendous response to the Yoga Mahotsav in Jaipur, it has emboldened our effort to make Yoga a global healthcare movement," the minister stated.

Explaining the reasoning behind organising the 50-day countdown, the Ayush Minister said thousands of foreign tourists visit Rajasthan each year and avail the services of numerous yoga institutions to learn yoga and yoga therapies.

"There is tremendous potential for the yoga institutions of Rajasthan in the field of Medical Value Travel and spiritual tourism. We are also promoting village tourism, which is perfectly complemented by yoga in Rajasthan. I am confident that the upcoming mass demonstration would increase the enthusiasm for yoga in Rajasthan. Our effort to connect rural population through Ayush Gram in each state," he said.

"An Ayush Gram will be a congregation of two-three villages and engage an average population of over 3,000. All out efforts would be made for special training by appointing Yoga trainers in the identified villages so that each Ayush Gram is ready to demonstrate CYP on 21st June 2023," Sonowal said.

Last year, 23 crore people worldwide practised yoga on the International Day of Yoga on June 21 and the target this year is to double this number.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said Yoga is important to make life balanced.

"Yoga should not be part of the routine just for one day, it should be practised daily to make our lives balanced," he said.

"To understand the importance of yoga, we must first know what yoga is. Yoga is the result of tireless meditation by sages for thousands of years. Our sages have defined yoga as 'samatvam yoga uchyate', which means to remain balanced in both happiness and sorrow, in both equilibrium and imbalance," Shekhawat said.

Yoga has united the world in a single thread, given new meaning to global values, and brought various health systems closer to each other, he said.

Following the addresses by the dignitaries, the people performed Yoga exercises, according to the common protocol.

Union Minister of State for Ayush Munjpara Mahendrabhai, Union Minister of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal, MPs Ramcharan Bohra, Diya Kumari, Manoj Rajoria, Bhagirath Chaudhary, Jaipur Mayor Somya Gurjar and other dignitaries were present at the programme organised at Bhawani Niketan Shiksha Samiti ground.