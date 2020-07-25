Yogi Adityanath To Visit Ayodhya Today; Will Review Preparation For Bhoomi Pujan

Ahead of 'Bhoomi Pujan' for the construction of Lord Ram temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi premises, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya on Saturday to review preparations. This development comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra has invited 150 guests - including Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray, BJP veterans L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and social distancing norms will be followed.

According to Trust president Nritya Gopal Das, the "Bhoomi Pujan" will be performed with the placing of a 40-kg silver brick at the sanctum Santorum. Three-day-long Vedic rituals, beginning August 3, will precede the main ceremony. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aadityanath will also join the "Bhoomi Pujan" ceremony.

Soon after the Prime Minister's Office finalised August 5 as the day for the 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony for the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, sources have reported that several prominent leaders will be joining Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Uttar Pradesh for the ceremony which will reportedly be telecasted live. The prominent guest list includes Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, former BJP President LK Advani, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and BJP leaders Uma Bharti and Murli Manohar Joshi. Sources have also reported that the guest list has been kept short due to the COVID-19 pandemic and only 12-15 VVIPs have been invited including the aforementioned leaders.

The trust has estimated that construction of the temple will be completed in 3-3.5 years i.e by 2023- the year of the Uttar Pradesh State polls. Approximately, 200 people will attend the event.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T), which will construct the temple will use Sompura Marbles and have started collecting soil samples to begin foundation work. As per L&T's design drawing, the temple is set to be constructed over two floors -spanning 161ft in length, 140ft in width, and 128 ft in height, comprising of 5 domes. The trust is planning to contact 10 Crore families across 4 Lakh localities of the country for fund collection. In November 2019, the Supreme Court had ended the seven-decade long land dispute, awarding the Ram Janmabhoomi land to the Hindu parties and offering an alternated land to the Muslim parties.

