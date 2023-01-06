Youth Electrocuted At Kasganj Railway Station While Retrieving Slipper Snatched By Monkey

In a freak incident, a youth died after coming in contact with an overhead electric cable at the Kasganj railway station on Thursday after he climbed atop a train coach to retrieve a slipper taken away by a monkey, a senior official said.

The Kasganj-Farrukhabad Express was at platform number two when a monkey took away a woman passenger's slipper and climbed atop a coach. As the people raised an alarm, the monkey left the slipper and fled, station master Manoj Sharma said.

A youth climbed atop the coach to retrieve the slipper but came in contact with the overhead electric cable and died, he said.

The electric supply was switched off and the body was brought down, the station master said.

People present told railway officials that the deceased's name was Ashok. Efforts are on to gather more details about him, he added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)