Youth Ends Life By Jumping Into River In J&K's Samba

A 24-year-old man died after allegedly jumping into Basantar river in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Deepak Kumar, a resident of Goran village, died on the spot after hitting the dried-up river bed, a police official said.

He said the body was recovered by a joint team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police and taken to a hospital for conducting a post-mortem.

The motive behind the youth taking such an extreme step was not known immediately, the official said.