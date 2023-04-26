Last Updated:

Youth Hacked To Death In UP

A youth was hacked to death in Bachhaipur village in the Dhanepur area here, police said on Wednesday.

Press Trust Of India

The incident took place on Tuesday evening when Saddam (22) had gone to a field to attend nature's call, Additional SP, Shivraj said.

When he didn't return home his family members started to look for him and found his body lying in the field, he said.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination.

Police have detained some persons in this regard and a detailed probe is on.

