Youth Killed In Wild Elephant Attack In Kerala

A 21-year-old youth died after being attacked by a wild elephant in Cherupuzha on Wednesday morning

Press Trust Of India

A 21-year-old youth died after being attacked by a wild elephant in Cherupuzha of this district on Wednesday morning, police said.

Ebin Sebastian, a native of nearby Vazhakundam, was found lying in a farm with injuries on his chest and head, they said.

The jumbo might have trampled the man to death.

Though the victim was first rushed to a nearby hospital and then shifted to the medical college, doctors there declared him brought dead, police said and added a case was registered and investigation is on.

