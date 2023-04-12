Youth Killed In Wild Elephant Attack In Kerala

Quick links:
Image: ANI
A 21-year-old youth died after being attacked by a wild elephant in Cherupuzha of this district on Wednesday morning, police said.
Ebin Sebastian, a native of nearby Vazhakundam, was found lying in a farm with injuries on his chest and head, they said.
The jumbo might have trampled the man to death.
Though the victim was first rushed to a nearby hospital and then shifted to the medical college, doctors there declared him brought dead, police said and added a case was registered and investigation is on.
