Youth Stops KSRTC Bus, Beats Up Driver For Overtaking Him

A youngster stopped a bus and beat up its driver for overtaking him on Saturday in Mysuru, Karnataka. The incident took place on the Five-Light Circle on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Road. Police had to be called in, who reached the spot, dialled down the altercation and rescued the bus driver. The bus in question was a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus going to Mysuru from Kanakapura, 55 kilometres south of Bengaluru on National Highway (NH) 209.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, and further investigation is underway.

The incident was caught on camera when a youth was seeing beating up the bus driver and trying to pull him out of the bus. As tensions mounted, passerbys intervened in a bid to calm tempers.

A similar incident was reported earlier in the day when a Bengaluru techie stopped a car and hurled abuses at a couple sitting inside. The owner of the car has alleged that unknown miscreants tried to attack him in the Whitefield area in Bengaluru and that they tried to open the car and assault those sitting inside.

On July 20, an Instagram influencer was arrested for smashing the mirror of a car window after he got angry at the driver of the car for overtaking him. The influencer, who identifies as Mr Crazy, uploaded the video on social media himself.

Road rage incidents have come under increased focus in Bengaluru. A few months ago, after two consecutive road rage incidents were reported in the tech hub, a senior Bengaluru police official had said the traffic police has launched a series of campaigns to counter road rage.

A Bengaluru-based psychologist, speaking to PTI, had called for the addition of a psychological test while issuing driving licenses. Dr Geetha Appachu had said road rage incidents could be linked to pent-up anger surfacing on the road.