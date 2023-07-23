Youth Survives Bear Attack In J&K's Doda District

A 26-year-old man was injured in an attack by a wild bear in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place at the Kavbati block of Kastigarh in the morning when the victim, Jaswinder Singh, was going towards a forest area near his home, Senior Superintendent of Police, Doda, Abdul Qayoom said.

He said local people rescued him after he raised an alarm and the bear returned to the forest.

Singh, who suffered injuries in his face, was rushed to the government medical college hospital in Doda and his condition is stated to be stable, the officer said.

He said the wildlife protection department has already been informed about the incident.

In another incident, a leopard was captured by the department from Kastigarh on Sunday morning, the SSP said.