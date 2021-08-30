15th Finance Commission Recommends Rs 1.42 Lakh Cr To Panchayats For Water & Sanitation

According to the recommendations made by the 15th Finance Commission, grant of Rs 1.42 lakh crore has been tied to gram Panchayats for water and sanitation works in the upcoming five years (2021-22 to 2025-26). This will further help in public health and quality of life in rural areas.

Recommendations by the 15th Finance Commission

The Ministry of Jal Shakti on Sunday released a statement providing details on the grants allotted by the 15th Finance Commission. According to that, Rs 1,42,084 crore has been tied to rural local bodies (RLBs) and Panchayats for making the water supply and sanitation-related plans implemented. It will also help the gram Panchayats to function as local 'public utilities' focusing on service delivery.

Furthermore, the Department of Expenditure of the Finance Ministry, and the Central Government have issued certain guidelines for the releasing and utilisation of these grants. Also, the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), the Ministry of Jal Shakti, and the Government of India will act as a nodal department for overseeing the eligibility of the rural local bodies.

The DDWS has already recommended the release of the first installment to be provided to 25 states for these works. For that, with the support of Rs 50,000 crore by the Centre, Rs 30,000 crore as state's share for Jal Jeevan Mission, and the year's allocation of Rs 28,000 crore under the 15th Finance Commission, a fund of Rs 1,00,000 crore is still available for piped water supply in villages.

Water supply to every household under 15th Finance Commission

According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central government has been working in partnership with the states for ensuring water supply to every household and improved sanitation in rural areas. To ensure these basic services, the grants provided by the 15th Finance Commission will be a great step towards ensuring tap water supply and the improving situation in the villages. Along with that, the Jal Jeevan Mission and Swachchh Bharat Mission will play a major role in achieving the mission and easing the life of the people living in the villages.

The Commission also identified 'water supply and sanitation' as national priority areas, which determine the quality of life of people living in rural areas.

(Image Credits: PTI/Unsplash)