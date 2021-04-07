After IMF's 12.5% Projection, RBI Governor Forecasts 10.5% GDP Growth For India In 2021-22

Amid a fresh wave of COVID-19 cases in the country, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday has projected a 10.5 per cent GDP growth for India in the 2021-22 fiscal. Das was addressing the media after the meeting of RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). The RBI has also stated that the repo rate will remain unchanged to support growth amid a fresh wave of COVID-19 cases in India.

IMF projects India's GDP at 12.5 per cent for 2021-22

Earlier on Tuesday, the IMF had also projected India's GDP at an impressive 12.5 per cent growth rate for 2021-22. The growth rate projected is stronger than China, which is the only economy that performed well amid the pandemic. The IMF in its annual World Economic Outlook, remaked that the Indian economy is expected to grow by 6.9 per cent in 2022. Last year, India's economy had contracted by eight per cent.

RBI Keeps Interest Rates Unchanged

In another development, the RBI has decided to keep the interest rates unchanged and maintain an accommodative stance owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases in India. The repo rate remains unchanged at 4 per cent to support growth. On the other hand, the reverse repo rate stands at 3.35 per cent.

Image Credits: PTI