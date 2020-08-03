Already Impressive Khadi Industry Sees Massive 170% Growth Amid Covid Lockdown

The Swadeshi Movement in India has been given a new boost as the nation's Khadi Industry records a massive 170% growth amid COVID lockdown. According to the KVIC, the industry has registered a turnover of close to Rs 90,000 crore in FY20, up by 16 percent from FY19.

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) on Monday released a report revealing that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Khadi industry had emerged as a trailblazer as people looked towards adopting Khadi face masks as alternatives to the regular surgical or COVID masks. Turning the pandemic into an opportunity, the Khadi industry, employing over 6 lakh workers decided to focus on the production of khadi face masks on war-footing.

Khadi masks usher in massive profits

Khadi masks not only promote the swadeshi movement started by the central government but are also a comfortable option against its rival products in the market. They are soft and easy to breathe through. Along with this, they are also reusable and washable.

“Setting a target for the khadi and village industries sector to reach a turnover of INR 5 lakh crore (USD 67 Bn) in the next five years from the current level of INR 75,000 crore (USD 10 Bn), this sector can create fifty million new jobs,” said Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

According to the KVIC, they have received orders for nearly 900,000 khadi face masks across the country. These include over 700,000 masks for the Jammu & Kashmir government, over 40,000 masks from various central government ministries, Rashtrapati Bhawan and the Prime Minister’s Office. "On average, 4,000 masks are sold every day from their Delhi stores. More than 750,000 masks have been sold already since 15 April," revealed KVIC in its report.

UP leads Khadi revolution

The state of Uttar Pradesh has been leading the Khadi revolution, ushering in massive profits and employment for the industry. The Uttar Pradesh government placed an order for 660 mn khadi masks as early as April 4, 2020.

The Khadi & Village Industries Board (KVIB) and department of MSME in the state ensured that the production of khadi masks continues without having people leave their homes. Under this order, a regular source of income was provided to 600,000 women employed under various self-help groups (SHGs).

Notably, India is also expected to emerge as one of the main exporters of masks as people inculcate the habit of wearing them, learning to live with the virus.

