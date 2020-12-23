Andhra, MP Allowed To Mobilise Additional Financial Resources Of Rs 4,898 Crore

The Ministry of Finance has allowed Andra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh to mobilise additional financial resources to the tune of Rs 4,898 crores through open market borrowings. The ministry granted this permission after the two states took the lead in undertaking Urban Local Bodies reforms in the functioning of ULBs, as specified by the Department of Expenditure of the Ministry of Finance.

"In view of the resource required to meet the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of India had on 17th May 2020 enhanced the borrowing limit of the States by 2 per cent of their Gross States Domestic Product (GSDP)," read the release by the Union Finance Ministry.

"Half of this special dispensation was linked to undertaking citizen-centric reforms by the States. The States get permission to raise additional funds equivalent to 0.25% of GSDP on completion of reforms in each sector," it said.

Four citizen-centric reforms

The four citizen-centric areas identified for reforms were the Implementation of the One Nation One Ration Card System, Ease of doing business reform, Urban Local body/utility reforms, and Power Sector reforms, according to the Finance Ministry.

"Out of these, Andhra Pradesh has received the permission of Rs 2,525 crores, while Madhya Pradesh has been permitted to mobilize additional Rs 2,373 crores," it said.

