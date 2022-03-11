Andhra Pradesh FM Presents 2022-23 State Budget; Proposes Expenditure Of Over 2 Lakh Crore

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath presents the state Budget for the year 2022-23 and proposed an expenditure of Rs 2,56,257 crore with a revenue expenditure of Rs 2,08,261 crore and capital expenditure of Rs 47,996 crore.

The estimated revenue deficit is around Rs. 17,036 crore and the fiscal deficit is estimated at around Rs. 48,724 crore. The fiscal deficit will be around 3.64 % of the GSDP, whereas the revenue deficit will be around 1.27 % of the GSDP.

Finance Minister said that the government of Andhra Pradesh has set in motion transformational changes in the state through the Navartnalu and manifesto schemes, through sustainable efforts of the government, institutional strengthening, and social inclusion this process has gathered the momentum to make Andhra Pradesh a leader in all SDGs.

For the year 2022-23 Andhra Pradesh has allocated Rs 10,281 crore for energy department, Rs 290.31 crore for Youth Advancement, tourism & culture department, Rs 7,586.84 crore have been allocated to Home department and for the development of industrial and infrastructure development government has allocated Rs 2,755.17 crore.

Meanwhile, in 2022-23 Transport, Roads and Buildings departments have been allocated Rs 8,581.25 crore which is 13 percent higher than the allocation in 2021-22.

"Our government is establishing a Special Development Package Fund (SDPF) to implement socio-economic development programs at constituency level to maximize welfare in lines with local needs and preferences; take corrective measures to solve problems identified by citizen and elected representatives, and to ensure development spread evenly throughout the state. Every member of state Legislative Assembly will have Rs 2 crore for his/her disposal and so Rs 350 crore are been allocated for Special Development Package Funds in 2022-23", said Buggana Rajendranath.

Andhra Pradesh Govt's management amid COVID

Finance Minister further stated that in spite of street caused by COVID-19 on the state Finance, Andhra Pradesh government has implemented the 11th PRC for the government employees and pensioners with the fitment of 23% and several other benefits like the release of 5 dearness allowance installment in one go and increase in the retirement age from 60 to 62 years.

(Image: Republic)