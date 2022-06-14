Annual Wholesale Price Inflation Rises To 15.88% In May; 2.77% Rise From 2021

In a key development, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday informed that the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation rose to a record high of 15.88% in May 2022. According to the ministry, the high rate of inflation is primarily due to the rise in prices of mineral oils, crude petroleum and natural gas, food articles and basic metals. The inflation rate rose from 15.08% in April and was at 13.11% in May 2021.

India's annual wholesale price based inflation rose to a record 15.88%, the highest in the current series launched in 2012, as shown by government data. It is pertinent to note that the annual WPI inflation rate has remained in double digits for 14 months in a row, rising consistently. Meanwhile, the retail inflation in May stood at 7.04%, remaining above the Reserve Bank’s inflation target for the fifth month as the Indian economy continues to recover from the pandemic.

“The annual rate of inflation is 15.88% (Provisional) for the month of May 2022 (over May 2021) as compared to 13.11% in May 2021. The high rate of inflation in May 2022 is primarily due to the rise in prices of mineral oils, crude petroleum & natural gas, food articles, basic metals, non-food articles, chemicals & chemical products and food products etc. as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year,” the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.

According to the government data, inflation in food articles rose to 10.89% during the month from 8.88% in April. While vegetable inflation was 56.36% against 23.24% in April, inflation in manufactured items also rose by a small margin in May. The fuel and power basket saw a price rise of 40.62% during the month. However, the retail inflation rate for May was 7.04%, dropping down by a slight margin from April.

RBI hikes interest rate

Earlier last week, the RBI had raised the repo rate - the key lending rate by 50 basis points to 4.90% as inflation continues to remain above its comfort level. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted unanimously to increase the lending rate and decided to keep its stance on withdrawal from the accommodative set during the pandemic period.

Earlier in May, the RBI had raised the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.40%. Meanwhile, the central bank had also raised its annual inflation projection by 100 basis points to 6.7% for 2022-23.

Image: UNSPLASH