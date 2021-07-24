As Centre Puts Cap On Trade Margin, Prices Of 91% Brands Of 5 Medical Devices Slashed

After the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) put a cap on prices, 91% of brands of five medical devices reported downward revision of prices up to 88%, said the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers (MoC&F) on Saturday. The Centre has capped the Trade Margin for five medical devices -- Pulse Oximeter, Blood Pressure Monitoring Machine, Nebulizer, Digital Thermometer, and Glucometer. The revised MRP was effective from July 20, 2021.

Stating that the margin was capped up to 70% on the Price to Distributor (PTD) level, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers informed that a total of 684 products or brands of these medical devices have been reported as of July 23, 2021, and 620 products/brands (91%) have reported downward revision of MRP. The maximum downward revision has been reported by the imported brand of Pulse Oximeter that showed a reduction of Rs 2,95,375 per unit, it added.

Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers: 'MRP of Oximeter showed reduction'

The Ministry said that the maximum reduction reported in MRP of Pulse Oximeter-Fingertip is 88%, Pulse Oximeter- Others is 47%, Blood Pressure Monitoring Machine is 83%, Nebulizer is 77%, Digital Thermometer is 77% and Glucometer is 80%. As per the Ministry, Pulse Oximeter - Fingertip showed the reduction of Rs 2,95,375 per unit, Pulse Oximeter - Others Rs 2,95,375 per unit, Blood Pressure Monitoring Machine Rs 6,495 per unit, Nebulizer Rs 15,175 per unit, Digital Thermometer Rs 5,360 per unit and Glucometer Rs 1,500 per unit.

The downward revision of MRP has been reported by imported and domestic brands across all the categories. The highest reduction in prices for Pulse Oximeters, Blood Pressure Monitoring Machines and Nebulizers has been reported by importers. This move by the Centre has received support from Industry Associations like FICCI, AdvaMed, and AMCHAM.

"The revised MRP effective from July 20, 2021, on all the brands and specifications has been shared with the State Drug Controllers for strict monitoring and enforcement. The relevant instructions are available on NPPA's website (www.nppa.gov.in). In order to monitor availability, the manufacturers/importers of these medical devices have been directed to submit quarterly stock details," it added.

(Image: PTI)