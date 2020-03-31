The Debate
Ministry Of Finance Brings In Ordinance; Regulatory And Compliance Relief Come Into Effect

Economy

On Tuesday, the Centre brought in an ordinance to give effect to the relief measures pertaining to statutory and regulatory compliance announced on March 24.

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ministry of Finance

In a big move on Tuesday, the Centre brought in the 'Taxation and other Laws (Relaxation of Certain Provisions) Ordinance, 2020' to give effect to the relief measures pertaining to statutory and regulatory compliance announced on March 24. This provides for the extension of time limits under the Taxation and Benami Acts. For instance, the date of filing Income Tax returns, Aadhar-PAN linking and the 'Vivad se Vishwas' scheme has been extended until June 30, 2020.  

Moreover, the ordinance has amended the Income Tax Act to ensure that the same tax treatment is provided to PM CARES as available to the Prime Minister National Relief Fund. This implies that the donation made to PM CARES fund will be eligible for a 100% deduction under the Income Tax Act. Additionally, the limit on the deduction of 10% of gross income shall not be applicable for donation made to PM CARES fund.  

Read details about the ordinance here:

 

First Published:
