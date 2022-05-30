Bihar direct selling industry up 6.68 per cent: Report

Patna, May 30 (PTI) The direct selling sector in Bihar has recorded a growth of 6.68 per cent reaching Rs 1,301 crore during fiscal 2020-21 despite adverse business conditions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to an annual survey report released by an industry body on Monday.

This is an increase of over Rs 81.5 crore in sales over the previous FY figure of Rs 1,219.50 crore indicating that the industry has managed to emerge stronger and maintain the growth momentum though the year was dominated by Covid-19 and lockdowns, said Indian Direct Selling Association (IDSA) chairman Rajat Banerji. Talking to reporters here, the IDSA chairman said “Bihar ranks fourth in terms of sales among the top 10 states in the country, contributing almost Rs 180 crore towards SGST and CGST throughout the year”.

The IDSA is an autonomous, self-regulatory body for the direct selling industry in the country.

In the Eastern region, Bihar maintained the second rank in sales behind West Bengal, Banerji said.

“According to the survey, the region, which also includes the states of Odisha and Jharkhand, retained its second place on the national direct selling map with a total business turnover of Rs 4,708 crore, 26.04 per cent of national gross sales, and over 26.57 lakh direct sellers”, he said. PTI PKD MM MM

