A month after a 13-year-old from Mumbai created history by becoming the youngest winner at the World Youth Bridge Championship in Italy, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates congratulated the boy and praised his brilliance. The praising tweet from the world's billionaire philanthropist came as the teenager, Anshul Bhatt, clinched three medals at the card game event, including one for overall performance. "Very fun to learn more about the new youth world champion of my favourite pastime," Gates said in a tweet on Friday. "Here’s a belated congratulations, Anshul Bhatt!" he added.

Anshul, a student of Dhirubhai Ambani International School, during a motivational show, voiced that age is just a number, "all one needs is passion and grit!" According to the Youth World Bridge, Anshul was the youngest ever winner, at the age of eight, of the prestigious Joan Gerard Youth Awards at the World Youth Open Bridge Championships, where he represented India in the U-16 category. The award is given every two years to one player globally for aptitude, fair play, and international spirit. During an interview with the multi-national sports event, Anshul said he has diverse interests and an insatiable curiosity that extends from the sciences to the humanities.

Who is Anshul Bhatt?

He enjoys reading books by Philip Pullman, JK Rowling, and JRR Tolkien and is a die-hard Star Wars and Avengers fan. He loves to cook, play board games, and write short stories. Every evening, he looks forward to playing squash, cricket, football or going cycling with his friends. Besides, Bhatt said he has been regularly participating in and performing well at various open category local, national, and international tournaments. He won the Junior National Championships (U-26) in Mysore, in August 2018. After observing Anshul at the 2017 HCL Bridge Championships, World Bridge Champion Dennis Bilde told Business Standard, “Anshul has the mind of a 25-year-old who has been playing bridge all his life.”

Image: Youthworldbridge/AP