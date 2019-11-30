The Debate
BJP's Gopal Krishan Aggarwal Reacts To Q2 GDP Growth Rate

Economy

BJP's Gopal Krishan Aggarwal spoke about the Quarter 2 GDP growth rate of 4.5 per cent.

BJP's Gopal Krishna Aggarwal spoke about the Quarter 2 Gross Domestic Product growth rate of 4.5 per cent.

GDP growth falls 

The latest GDP growth rate of 4.5 percent has been the lowest since March 2013. The figures reveal that India's economy has slowed down. Reports reveal that car sales have declined, factory output has reduced, and exports have also slumped and the government's data shows that rural expenses have also gone down. The Central government has tried to take steps to fix that in recent months, by slashing corporate taxes, setting up a special real-estate fund, merging banks and announcing the biggest privatization drive in more than a decade. While authorities are committed to doing more, the policy room may be narrowing.

