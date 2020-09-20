BMC To Propose Complete Waiver On Increase In Property Tax Amid Pandemic

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed a complete waiver of the periodical increase in Property tax for Mumbai, sources reported on Sunday. The civic body's proposal comes in the view of the current Coronavirus situation and the financial implications that have followed thereafter.

As per sources, BMC's proposal will be taken up in the General Body Meeting and if approved could reap massive benefits for the property owners of Mumbai that were expecting a rise in the property tax this year to the tune of nearly 40%. Back in June, BMC councillor Asif Zakaria had proposed a similar waiver of the periodical increase in Property tax keeping in mid the pandemic.

As per the amended MMC Act, the revision in the assessment of property tax is fixed for a period of every five years and revision is allowed at the end of every 5th-year term with a capping of 40% of the precedent year. The last revision was carried out in 2015. The corporation was looking to revise the tax for the period of 2020-25 this year.

It is important to mention that property tax is the second-highest source of income for the BMC and amounts to nearly 1/4th of its total income.

Coronavirus in Mumbai

Seeing a surge in Coronavirus (COVID-19) recoveries, Mumbai on Saturday saw 5105 new recoveries taking its cured tally to 1,42,769. The city saw 2211 new cases and 50 new death in past 24 hours. Mumbai- which follows Pune as the second-worst hit COVID district, has 1,80,542 cases of which 30,512 active cases, and 8422 fatalities.

Mumbai's recovery rate has raised to 78.4% now while its growth rise has soared again to 1.24%. BMC reported that 9,90,940 samples have been tested till date with an 18.23% positivity rate. Mumbai has seen a drastic drop in doubling rate with the city's figure dropping from 93 to 56 in three weeks.

