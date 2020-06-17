'Can't Fight At Border But Can Boycott': Traders' Body CAIT Lists 3000 China-made Products

In light of the India-China violent clashes at Ladakh's Galwan valley which killed in action 20 soldiers of the Indian Army and as per sources over 40 casualties of Chinese army, Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary-General of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), has called for a boycott of about 3,000 Chinese products over the continued clashes on the LAC and China's attempts to claim Indian territory as their own.

While speaking with Republic TV, Khandelwal asserted a call to action as India being the biggest market for China must show them their "correct place".

"Seven crore traders of the country have decided to boycott Chinese products. Yesterday we have released a list of 500 broad categories containing around 3000 products. And if we boycott these products, we can cause a business loss to China to the extent of Rs 1 lakh crore", Khandelwal said.

"I may not be able to go on the border to fight the Chinese, but what I can do is at my level, I can boycott the Chinese products and at the level of the traders across the country," Khandelwal resolved.

He opined that India is the largest consumer market for China adding "This is the right time, we have to kick out Chinese products from our daily lives," he affirmed.

"Entire seven crore traders stand committed," said Khandelwal while speaking with Republic TV.

Anti-China rage

The movement of boycotting Chinese products has also gathered momentum in the wake of the continuous India-China standoffs. There has been significant anti-China sentiment worldwide, and also similarly in India, for a number of reasons, starting with the spread of the Coronavirus from its territories. China's aggressive expansionism, both economically and territorially, has also contributed to this, though the violent LAC flashpoint is the biggest such geopolitical incident yet. Yesterday's violent standoff claiming lives on both sides in the biggest such standoff in decades on the two nation's history. The last such standoff was in 1975 when India lost 4 soldiers at Tulung La in Arunachal Pradesh.

There have been protests against China's aggressive stand as Chinese President Xi Jinping's effigies were burnt in Varanasi, while Chinese television sets were destroyed. Also, people have gathered to stage protests outside the Chinese embassy in Delhi.

During the faceoff, the External Affairs Ministry said, both sides suffered casualties and the Chinese side had departed from the consensus to respect the LAC in the Galway Valley. China has not released any information on the casualties suffered by the People's Liberation Army soldiers. 43 casualties including dead and injured have also been reported from the Chinese side as per chatter accessed by news agency ANI.

