Budget 2021 Hikes Infra Capex 34.5% To HUGE ₹5.54 Lakh Cr: Roads, Rail & Sea Breakup Here

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed a capital expenditure of Rs 5.54 lakh crore for FY 2021-21 and announced Centre's aim to provide the states and autonomous bodies with more than Rs 2 lakh crore over and above that as capital expenditure in the Union Budget 2021 which was presented on Monday. Presenting a 'paperless budget' for the first time, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a massive boost in infrastructure spending in various sectors in India including roads, highways, railways, ports and power.

Sharp increase of 34.5% in capital expenditure as compared to previous budget estimates - resulting in allocation of ₹ 5.54 lakh crore



Here are the various announcements made by FM Sitharaman towards Infrastructure:

1. Roads, highways and transport

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman noted that over 13,000 km length of roads at a cost of Rs 3.3 lakh crore had already been awarded under Rs 5.35 lakh crore Bharatmala project of which 3,800 km has been constructed. Further, she said that 11,000 km of national highway corridor was expected to be completed by March 2022 and that projects for 8500 km will be awarded. Nirmala Sitharaman also announced the government's intentions to set up more economic corridors in the future, hinting at 3500 km of national highway works at an investment of Rs 1.03 lakh crores.

The following are the projects announced by FM Sitharaman:

Madurai-Kollam corridor and Chittor- Thatchur corridor whose construction will begin in 2022.

1100 km of National Highway works in Kerala at an investment of Rs 65,000 crore including a 600 km section of Mumbai-Kanyakumari corridor in Kerala.

675 km of highway work in West Bengal at a cost of Rs 25,000 cr including the upgrading of existing roads in Kolkata, Siliguri.

National highway work of Rs 19,000 cr was already in progress in Assam and an investment of Rs 34,000 crore covering 1300 km of National Highway will be undertaken in the state in 3 years.

An enhanced outlay Rs 1,18,101 crore was provided for the Ministry of Roads, Transport, and Highway of which Rs 1,08,230 crores was provided as capital - highest capital provided.

Highway infra work proposed include building 8,500-km of highways by March 2022

- 3,500 km corridor in Tamil Nadu

- 1,100 km in Kerala at an investment of ₹65k cr

- 675 km in West Bengal at a cost of ₹95k cr

2. Railway infrastructure

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed the Ministry of Railways to develop the National Rail Plan for India 2030 which aims at bringing a future-ready railway system by 2030 which will eye to bring down the logistic costs for industries. An outlay of Rs 1,10,055 crore will provided for the Ministry of Railways of which Rs 1,07,100 crore was provided for capital expenditure Further, she proposed Rs 1,07,000 crore for capital expenditure of Indian Railways and announced the setting up of dedicated freight corridors across the country. FM Sitharaman also announced the government's plans to equip trains plying on the high-density networks and routes with indigenously developed automatic train protection system that will prevent train collision due to human error.

Here are the announcements made by FM Sitharaman for Railway infrastructure:

Western dedicated freight corridor and Eastern dedicated freight corridor will be commissioned by June 2022.

The electrification of Broad gauge route km is expected to reach 46000 RKM, 72% by end of 2021 from 41,548 RKM at the end of 2019.

100% electrification of broad gauge lines by December 2023.

Aesthetically designed LHB coach on tourist routes for better comfort and passengers' safety.

3. Urban infrastructure

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stressed the expansion of metro rail and the augmentation of city buses as a part of the efforts taken by the Centre to boost urban infrastructure in the FY 2020-21. FM Sitharaman announced Rs 18,000 crore to support augmentation of public buses and revealed that a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model will be roped in to maintain over 20,000 buses. Further, she said that this would provide employment for youth and would give a fillip to the automobile sector.

Speaking about metro rail network across India, FM Sitharaman pointed out that 702 km of the conventional metro was already operational and 1016 km of metro and RRTS was under construction in 27 cities. She also spoke about the deployment of new technologies Metro lite and Metro neo to provide services at a much lesser cost in Tier-2 cities and in the peripheral areas of Tier-1 cities.

Kochi Metro Railways Phase 2 - 11.5 km at a cost of Rs 1957.05 crore

Chennai Metro Rail Phase 2 of 118.9 km at a cost of Rs 63,246 crore

Bengaluru Metro Railway Project Phase 2A & B - 19 km at a cost of Rs 14,788 crore

Nagpur Metro Rail Project and Nashik Metro at a cost of Rs 5,976 cr & Rs 2092 cr respectively

4. Shipping and waterways

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the role of private partners in managing seven projects in major ports worth over Rs 2400 crores in the FY 2020-21. Further, she announced a scheme for promoting flagging of merchant ships in India to be launched, by providing subsidy support to Indian shipping companies in global tenders floated by Ministries and CPSEs ₹ 1,624 crores over 5 years for this. Ship Recycling Capacities of around 4.5 million Light Displacement Tonnage to be doubled by 2024, expected to generate around 1.5 lakh jobs for the youth.

Seven port projects worth more than ₹ 2,000 crore to be offered by major ports in PPP Mode, in FY 2021-'22



