Budget 2022: Fin Ministry To Publish Single Volume Economic Survey; 9% Growth Projected

The Union Ministry of Finance is likely to project a single volume Economic Survey for 2021-22, showing a growth of around 9% for the upcoming financial year. The Survey is currently being prepared by Principal Economic Advisor and other officials and will be tabled in the Parliament by the Finance Minister ahead of the Union Budget. The Principal Economic Advisor is preparing the survey due to the absence of the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA), who traditionally prepares the document.

According to the advance estimates of the National Statistical Office (NSO), the economy is expected to record a growth of 9.2% during the current fiscal, which is a tad lower than 9.5% projected by the Reserve Bank. In 2020, when there was a nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19, the economy had contracted by 7.3%. However, the impact of the pandemic was a little less in 2021 as the lockdowns were mostly regional in nature and there was no large-scale financial damage.

The Survey is expected to project growth of about 9% for the next financial year, experts said citing base effect. According to the World Bank, India is projected to grow at 8.7% while India Ratings and Research said it expects India's GDP to grow 7.6% on-year in Financial Year 2023.

Union Budget 2022

The 2022 Budget will be the fourth Union Budget of the Modi 2.0 government and FM Sitharaman. The Budget would come against the backdrop of gradual recovery taking place in the Indian economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The growth this fiscal year is expected to be double-digit. The RBI in its latest bi-monthly monetary policy review pegged a GDP growth of 9.5 per cent in 2021-22. The government has projected a fiscal deficit of 6.8 per cent of the GDP.

The Finance Minister has already held meetings with stakeholders of industries, financial sectors players, labour unions, agriculturists, and leading economists during which suggestions were made about rationalization of income tax slabs, infrastructure status for digital services, and incentives to hydrogen storage. Eight such meetings were held between December 15 and December 22, as per the finance ministry statement issued in December.

(With Agency Inputs)