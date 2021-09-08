Last Updated:

CBDT Extends Deadline For Taxpayers' Settlement Application Filing Till September 30

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended taxpayers' settlement application with the Interim Board for Settlement. The deadline is extended till Sep 30.

Written By
Piyushi Sharma
CBDT extension

(IMAGE: UNSPLASH / REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)


The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has allowed taxpayers an extension for the filing of their settlement applications with the Interim Board for Settlement. They have extended the deadline until September 30. The deadline extension was announced on Tuesday, September 7.

The Income-tax Act of 1961 was changed by the Finance Act of 2021, which provided that the Income-tax Settlement Commission (ITSC) would cease to exist on February 1, 2021. While the new Finance Act states that no settlement applications can be filed on or after February 1, 2021, the government has established an Interim Board for Settlement to handle pending settlement applications. The assessee, on the other hand, can only file a settlement application within the extended time if he or she was qualified to file on January 31, 2021.

"In order to provide relief to the taxpayers who were eligible to file application as on 31.01.2021, but could not file the same due to cessation of ITSC vide Finance Act, 2021, it has been decided that applications for settlement can be filed by the taxpayers by 30th September 2021 before the Interim Board..." the CBDT said in a statement.

 

Central Board of Direct Taxes extends taxpayers' settlement application deadline

All of the assessee's relevant assessment proceedings shall be pending at the time the settlement application is filed. The CBDT stated that a number of taxpayers were in the advanced stages of filing their application for settlement before the ITSC as of February 1, 2021. This was the basis for the extension. "Further, some taxpayers have approached High Courts requesting that their applications for settlement may be accepted. In some cases, the Hon'ble High Courts have given interim relief and directed acceptance of applications of settlement even after 01.02.2021. This has resulted in uncertainty and protracted litigation," the statement said.

READ | Infosys COO assures IT major 'committed' to resolve glitches on income tax e-filing portal

According to the requirements of the Income-tax Act, 1961, taxpayers who have filed settlement petitions will not be able to withdraw their claims. Taxpayers who have already filed a settlement application on or after February 1 this year, as directed by the several High Courts, will not be compelled to do so again. The Income Tax India page also posted the announcement on Twitter. The announcement was signed by Surabhi Ahluwalia, Commissioner of Income Tax. 

READ | Income Tax Department raids YSRCP MP's residence over alleged irregularities in company
CBDT
CBDT

(IMAGE: UNSPLASH / REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

READ | Income Tax portal glitch: MoS Finance flags concerns to Infosys to address shortcomings
READ | On Income Tax Day, FM Nirmala Sitharaman laud honest taxpayers for Nation's progress
READ | From Gandhi family Income Tax to INX Media case, key matters in top courts on July 29
Tags: CBDT, Income Tax, Finance Ministry
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND