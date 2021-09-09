CBDT Extends Due Date For Filing FY21 Income Tax Returns Till Dec 31; Check Details Here

Quick links:
On Thursday, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) again extended the deadline to file Income Tax Returns for the assessment year 2021-22 till December 31. Earlier last month, the CBDT had extended the income tax return (ITR) filing deadline for FY 2020-21 till September 30, 2021. The original deadline for the same was July 31, 2021.
On consideration of difficulties reported by the taxpayers in filing of Income Tax Returns(ITRs) & Audit reports for AY 2021-22 under the ITAct, 1961, CBDT further extends the due dates for filing of ITRs & Audit reports for AY 21-22. Circular No.17/2021 dated 09.09.2021 issued. pic.twitter.com/FXzJobLO2Q— Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) September 9, 2021
The direction by the CBDT is applicable for the tax settlement applications that were to be filed up to January 31, 2021. An official statement of the CBDT read, "The taxpayers will also have the option to withdraw their applications within the specified time and intimate the assessing officer regarding any such withdrawal." The CBDT had additionally constituted the Interim Board for settlement to dispose of the pending settlement applications, which assisted in assessing the situation and went ahead with an extended deadline till December 31.