CBDT Refunds Rs 70,120 Crore To Over 26.09 Lakh Taxpayers Between April 1 To September 16

Income Tax India said in a statement, "CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 70,120 crores to more than 26.09 lakh taxpayers between 1st April 2021 to 6th September 2021. Income tax refunds of Rs. 16,753 crores have been issued in 24,70,612 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs. 53,367 crores have been issued in 1,38,801 cases," The tax department issued a notification on September 4 as well saying that the department had issued income tax refunds of over Rs 67, 401 crores to more than 23.99 lakh taxpayers between April 1 to August 16.

Extension of deadline to file income tax returns

The union government announced on Thursday that the last date for the filing of the Income Tax Returns and various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2021-22 has been extended. The tax department said in a statement, “CBDT had further extended the due dates for filing of ITRs & Audit Reports for the AY 2021-22 in view of the difficulties reported by taxpayers in the filing of ITRs etc. Here is a quick look at the due dates extended vide CBDT Circular No. 17/2021 dated 09.09.2021. The statement further said, "On consideration of difficulties reported by the taxpayers and other stakeholders in the filing of Income Tax Returns and various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2021-22 under the Income-tax Act, 1961, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to further extend the due dates for filing of Income Tax Returns and various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2021-22." The final date to file the Return of Income for the Assessment Year 2021-22 was earlier on July 31, 2021. It was later extended to September 30, 2021 and now it has been further extended to December 31, 2021.

