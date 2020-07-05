CBIC Revises Fine For Late Filing Of GSTR-3B To Rs 500 For Period July '17- July '20

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has announced that the maximum fee for delayed filing of monthly and quarterly sales returns and tax payment form GSTR-3B till July 2020 has been capped at Rs 500 per return. The revised fine will be applicable for the returns filed between July 2017 to July 2020.

GST fine revised

However, for this new fine to be applicable, returns will have to be filed by September 30, 2020.

"Various representations were received to give further relief in late fee charged for the tax periods of May 2020 to July 2020, in addition to earlier provided relief for February 2020 to April 2020 and relief provided for cleaning up past pendency of returns from July 2017 to January 2020. Also, a uniform late fee is simpler in design and easier to implement on automated common portal. So the late fee is capped at Rs. 500 per return, if filed before 30 September 2020," CBIC's statement read.

GST revenue collection

The government's GST collection in June was recorded to be Rs 90,917 crore, up from Rs 62,009 crore in May and Rs 32,294 crore in April. On a YoY basis, the GST collection had fallen by 28% in April, 62% down in May, and 9% in June. "The revenues during the financial year has been impacted due to COVID-19, firstly due to the economic impact of the pandemic and secondly due to the relaxations given by the government in filing of returns and payment of taxes due to the pandemic. However, figures of past three months show recovery in GST revenues," the finance ministry said in a statement.

Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Bihar, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Tripura, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Nagaland, Telangana, Karnataka, Sikkim, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh witnessed an increase in revenue collection.

Revenues from imports were 71% and the revenues from domestic transaction were 97% of the collections on a YoY basis.

The break down of GST figures indicated that of the Rs 90,917 crore collected, Central GST is Rs 18,980 crore, State GST is Rs 23,970 crore, Integrated GST is Rs 40,302 crore (including Rs 15,709 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is Rs 7,665 crore.

