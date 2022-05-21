Last Updated:

Centre Announces Reduction In Price Of Petrol By Rs 9.5/litre; Diesel By Rs 7/litre

Sitharaman announced that the decision had been taken after PM Modi specifically asked all arms of the government to give relief to the common man. 

In a big move to bring down the fuel rates in India, the Union Government has slashed the Central excise duty on Petrol by ₹ 8 per litre and on Diesel by ₹ 6 per litre. Taking to Twitter, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the decision had been taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi specifically asked all arms of the government to work with sensitivity and give relief to the common man. 

"Keeping in line with @PMOIndia @narendramodi ‘s commitment to help the poor & common man, TODAY, we are announcing more steps to help our people," said the Finance Minister. 

"We are reducing the Central excise duty on Petrol by ₹ 8 per litre and on Diesel by ₹ 6 per litre. This will reduce the price of petrol by ₹ 9.5 per litre and of Diesel by ₹ 7 per litre. It will have revenue implication of around ₹ 1 lakh crore/year for the government," she added. 

The Centre has also exhorted all state governments, especially the states where the reduction wasn’t done during the last round,  (November 2021), to also implement a similar cut and give relief to the common man. Additionally, the government has announced that it will give a subsidy of ₹ 200 per gas cylinder (up to 12 cylinders) to over 9 crore beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. 

"We are also reducing the customs duty on raw materials & intermediaries for plastic products where our import dependence is high. This will result in reduction of cost of final products," the Finance Minister announced. 

PM Modi scathes Opposition on high fuel prices

The announcement also comes just a month after Prime Minister called out the Opposition states for failing to act on the Centre's request to bring down the exorbitant fuel prices by reducing VAT during a virtual meeting. Interacting with the Chief Ministers, PM Modi stated that while the Centre had done its job by cutting the excise duty, states had failed to do their part.

Discussing how the move would help boost 'cooperative federalism', PM Modi shared how BJP-led states like Gujarat and Karnataka incurred losses running between Rs 3,500-5000 crores each due to the tax waiver. He also called out the names of 7 states, specifically requesting them to do so in the interest of their citizens. 

"The Centre reduced the excise duty on fuel prices last November and also requested states to reduce tax. I am not criticizing anyone but request Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu to reduce VAT now and give benefits to people," said PM Modi. 

