Centre Announces Relief On Interest On Loans From March To August In View Of COVID-19

The Union Finance Ministry on Wednesday approved a scheme to provide relief on interest compounding to borrowers for six months of loans up to Rs 2 crore. The scheme will be implemented in the form of grant of ex-gratia payment of the difference between compound interest and simple interest for a period of six months from March 1 to August 31.

"The undersigned is directed to convey that in view of the unprecedented and extreme COVID-19 situation, the Central government has approved "Scheme for grant of ex-gratia payment of the difference between compound interest and simple interest for six months to borrowers in specified loan amounts (March 1, 2020, to August 31, 2020). Benefits under the scheme would be routed through lending institutions," the Ministry said in an official order on Friday.

Difference of compound interest and simple interest to be credited

The scheme covers housing loan, education loans, credit card dues, auto loans, MSME loans, consumer durable loans and consumption loans. The relief will also be extended through financial institutions like banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), NCFC - Micro Finance Institutions, National Banks for Agriculture and Rural Development, housing finance companies, National Housing Banks, etc.

As per this scheme, the lending institutions will credit the difference between compound interest and simple interest for the six-month period in respective accounts of the borrowers irrespective of whether the borrower has fully or partially availed the moratorium announced by the Reserve Bank of India on March 27, 2020, on repayment of the loans. The government has said that it will implement a loan relief scheme by November 5.

"The rate of interest would be as prevailing on February 29, 2020, in case the rate of interest has changed thereafter, it shall not be reckoned for the purposes of this computation. They payable ex-gratia amount shall have to be credited to the account of the borrower by the respective lending institutions as ex-gratia payment under the scheme," the order said.

"After the exercise has been completed, lending institutions can lodge their claim for reimbursement latest by December 15, 2020. Claims shall be submitted to designated officers/ cell at the State Bank of India. SBI is advised to appropriately equip its designated officers/cell for processing such claims in a timely manner and to notify details of the same on its website," it added.

