Cabinet Approves Setting Up Of Rs 15,000 Crore Infrastructure Fund For Animal Husbandry

In a bid to improve infrastructure development, the government on Wednesday announced a Rs 15,000 crore infrastructure development fund with an interest subsidy scheme to promote investment by private players and MSMEs in dairy, meat processing, and animal feed plants, a move which is expected to create 35 lakh jobs.

This is part of the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announced in May to help people affected by the lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

An interest subvention of 3-4 percent will be provided to farmer producer organizations, MSMEs, and private players for setting up dairy, meat processing, and animal feed plants, an official release said.

The Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund (AHIDF) was approved in the Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Animal Husbandry Minister Giriraj Singh said the government had earlier approved the Dairy Infrastructure Development Fund (DIDF) worth Rs 10,000 crore for incentivizing investment by the cooperative sector for the development of dairy infrastructure.

READ: Union Cabinet approves reforms to allow private sector participation in Space activities

READ: Modi Cabinet approves 2% Interest Subvention on repayment of Shishu Loans under PMMY

Union Cabinet Approves Ordinance To Bring 1,540 Co-operative Banks

The Modi government has decided to bring Urban Co-operative Banks (UCBs) and Multi-State Co-operative Banks under the governance of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday announced that over 1,500 UCBs and multi-state co-operative banks will be brought under the supervisory power of the central bank.

"Government banks, including 1,482 urban cooperative banks and 58 multi-state cooperative banks, are now being brought under supervisory powers of Reserve Bank of India; RBI's powers as they apply to scheduled banks will apply for cooperative banks as well," Javadekar told reporters through video conferencing.

READ: Union Cabinet approves ordinance to bring 1,540 co-operative banks under RBI supervision

READ:J&K LG approves Rs 10 L assistance to next of kin after 2 die during cremation of virus victim