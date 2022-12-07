Centre Asks Google To Stop Promoting Online Betting Advertisements: Reports

Indian Government has advised tech giant Google to refrain from promoting offshore betting firms and asked to stop displaying surrogate advertisements of such companies in its search results, as per report. According to a media report, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has sent an advisory to the social media giant and asked to stop the advertisements with immediate effect.

It is pertinent to mention that in October, the Centre directed digital media platforms and TV Channels to stop showing advertisements for betting as it is an illegal activity and may invite penalties.

'Betting illegal activity across country': MIB advisory

In the advisories dated October 3, the Ministry has informed that online offshore betting platforms are now using news websites as surrogate products to advertise the betting platforms on digital media. In such cases, the Ministry has found that the logos of surrogate news websites bear striking resemblance to betting platforms. Moreover, the Ministry has stated that neither the betting platforms nor the news websites are registered under any legal authority in India. Such websites are promoting betting and gambling under the garb of news as surrogate advertising.

It further stated, "Since betting and gambling are illegal in most parts of the country, advertisements of these betting platforms as well as their surrogates are also illegal. The Advisories relied upon the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act 2019, Cable TV Network Regulation Act 1995, and the IT Rules, 2021. The Ministry has stated that such advertisements are not in conformity with various related laws and has strongly advised TV channels as well as digital news publishers from broadcasting such betting platforms or their surrogate news websites, reminding TV channels that violation may invite penal action. The Ministry has also advised online advertisement intermediaries to not target such advertisements toward Indian audiences".

The Ministry has mentioned that betting and gambling pose significant financial and socio-economic risks for consumers, especially youth and children. Accordingly, the promotion of offline or online betting/gambling through advertisements is not advised in the larger public interest.