Centre Exempts 'Bangalore Rose' & 'Krishnapuram' Varieties From Onion Export Ban Till 2021

On Friday, the Central government allowed the export of Bangalore Rose onions and Krishnapuram onions up to a quantity of 10,000 MT each until March 31, 2021. Thus, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade's ban on the export of all varieties of onions from September 14 has been partially relaxed. Bangalore Rose onions are grown in Bengaluru, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapur mostly for the purpose of export. Similarly, Krishnapuram onions known are imported by countries like Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand and Singapore.

As per the DGFT, the export shipment of Bangalore Rose onions and Krishnapuram onions shall be allowed only through the Chennai port. The Customs authority at the port will permit the export of Bangalore Rose onions on the basis of a certificate from the Horticulture Commissioner and registration certificate from the office of Additional DGFT, Bengaluru. On the other hand, the certificate of Assistant Director, Horticulture Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh government and registration certificate from the office of Additional DGFT, Chennai are required for the export of Krishnapuram onions. According to Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, this step would empower farmers and help boost their income.

The Union government's ban on onion exports does not include cut and sliced onions or those broken in powder form. It is perceived that the recent spike in food inflation coupled with the steady rise in wholesale prices of onions played a crucial role in the Centre's decision. While Indian onions have a steady demand round-the-year in West Asia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, there has been a significant increase in demand from some countries. For instance, the demand for Sri Lanka has picked up due to heavy destruction of the onion crop owing to rains.

Politicians in Maharashtra oppose the ban

Both the ruling party and opposition in Maharashtra have united to demand the withdrawal of the Union government's move. Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis observed that the onions cultivated in Maharashtra are in high demand at the international level. Noting that the onion farmers are shocked and dejected due to the export ban, Fadnavis expressed hope that Goyal would take a swift decision.

Meanwhile, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar revealed that the export ban has elicited strong reactions from the onion growing belt in Maharashtra. He met Piyush Goyal and highlighted that onion farmers are mainly small landholders. He reckoned that the Centre's sudden step was a "major blow" to the country's image as a reliable exporter of onions in the international market. Moreover, Pawar opined that Pakistan and other onion exporters will immensely benefit from this situation.

