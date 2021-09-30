Centre Extends ECLGS Credit Scheme Till March 2022 Due To COVID Pandemic

The Central Government has decided to extend the timeline of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) initiated for supporting MSMEs and other businesses. According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday, the decision has been taken after receiving heavy demands for extending the scheme. Therefore, under the view of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic which has affected several business organisations, the Centre has taken the decision.

"With a view to support various businesses impacted by the second wave of COVID 19 pandemic, it has been decided to extend the timeline of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) till 31.03.2022 or till guarantees for an amount of Rs 4.5 lakh crore are issued under the scheme, whichever is earlier. Further, the last date of disbursement under the scheme has also been extended to 30.06. 2022", the Ministry said.

Earlier in the month of May, the central government enlarged the scope of the ECLGS for providing relief to small businesses, aviation sector and also provide a facility of up to Rs 2 crore to health facilities suffering under the second wave.

Centre's modifications in the ECLGS scheme

The Centre has made several modifications in the scheme for enabling more support to small businesses which have been impacted by the second wave of COVID-19. As per that, existing borrowers under ECLGS 1.0 and 2.0 will be eligible for additional credit support of up to 10% of the total credit outstanding. Furthermore, businesses that have not availed the assistance under ECLGS 1.0 or 2.0 may avail credit support of up to 30% of their credit outstanding.

Additionally, businesses specified under ECLGS 3.0 who have previously not availed of the scheme can avail up to 40% support of their credit outstanding.

Thereafter, this modification will help businesses to retrieve from the losses and does will enhance their collateral-free liquidity. Also, it will provide much-needed support to all the borrowers ahead of the festive season.

Benefits extended by the ECLGS scheme

As stated by the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday, the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme since its launch has extended relief to more than 1.15 crore Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and other businesses. Furthermore, it has provided support to eligible borrowers in meeting the operation liabilities and further restarting their business in the crisis situation.

According to government data, loans amounting to more than Rs 2.86 lakh crore have been sanctioned under the scheme and the majority of the loans are sanctioned to the MSMEs.

Image: PTI