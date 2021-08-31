Centre Extends Last Date For Availing GST Amnesty Scheme; Check New Date & More Details

The Ministry of Finance has extended the last date for availing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) amnesty scheme where taxpayers pay a reduced fee for late filing of monthly returns, till 30 November, 2021. Previously, the last date for submitting GST returns with reduced late fees was 31 August .

Relief for GST Taxpayers!



GST Amnesty Scheme for Taxpayers who could not furnish Return in Form GSTR-3B for tax period of July, 2017 to April, 2021 has been extended till 30.11.2021. #GST pic.twitter.com/AqJqDnoyGl — CBIC (@cbic_india) August 30, 2021

In a statement, the Ministry said, "The Government, vide Notification No. 19/2021- Central Tax, dated 01.06.2021, had provided relief to the taxpayers by reducing / waiving late fee for non-furnishing FORM GSTR-3B for the tax periods from July, 2017 to April,2021, if the returns for these tax periods are furnished between 01.06.2021 to 31.08.2021".

The late fee for non-furnishing of GSTR-3B for July 2017 to April 2021 is Rs 500 per return for those taxpayers who did not have any tax liability and a maximum of Rs 1,000 per return late fees would be charged, provided such returns are filed by 31 August.

Compliance related relief for GST Taxpayers

Based on several representations received from establishments, the government has extended the timelines for filing the application for revocation of cancellation of registration to 30 September. Earlier, the due date of filing the application for revocation of cancellation of registration was between 01.03.2020 to 31.08.2021.

Compliance related relief for GST Taxpayers!



Timeline for filing of application for revocation of cancellation of registration, where due date falls between 01.03.2020 to 31.08.2021 has been extended till 30.09.2021. #GST pic.twitter.com/kUbgaGZu9q — CBIC (@cbic_india) August 30, 2021

Meanwhile, the extension is applicable only in those cases where registrations have been cancelled under clause (b) or clause (c) of sub-section (2) of section 29 of the CGST Act.

The Finance Ministry notification also said that the filing of FORM GSTR-3B and FORM GSTR-1/ IFF by companies using electronic verification code (EVC), instead of Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) has already been enabled for the period from 27.04.2021 to 31.08.2021. This has been further extended to 31 October.

GST Collection of over Rs 1 lakh crore for July

In early August, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection for July 2021 has again crossed Rs 1 lakh crore with easing out of COVID-19 restrictions. She added it indicates that the economy is recovering at a fast pace. This statement was made by the Minister on 1 August. Sitharaman tweeted, “With the easing out of COVID restrictions, GST collection for July 2021 has again crossed Rs one lakh crore, which clearly indicates that the economy is recovering at a fast pace. The robust GST revenues are likely to continue in the coming months too."

(Image credit: PTI)