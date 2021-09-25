Centre Issues Circular For Easing Container Availability For Export Amid Shortages

With the aim of easing container availability for export of containerised cargo and further promote the export of laden marine containers, the Central Government has issued a notice permitting the Assistant Commissioners for allowing an extension of the given time for re-exporting. As per the latest notification, the previous order which mandated re-exporting within six months can now be extended for extra three months.

The circular, issued on Friday, states, "in connection with exception to containers of durable nature in terms of Notification No. 104/1994-Customs dated 16.03.1994 as amended. The notification inter-alia specifies that in any particular case, the initial period of re-exporting said type of containers imported within six months can be extended by the Assistant Commissioner on the basis of a proper cause."

The circular further states that the Assistant Commissioners may grant an extension beyond 6 months and up to three months for the reason to be recorded in writing.

The decision has been taken as a measure for easing containers available currently for the export of containerized cargo amid shortages. It further clarifies that the circular is also applicable on receiving intimation before the expiry of the initial period which is till or before 31 March 2022.

Government's initiative for tackling the shortage of containers

Meanwhile, the Central government has been making a plan for dealing with the issue of shortage of containers and therefore will focus on bulk exports. According to the latest reports, the government is discussing the plan with the Ministry of Railways, Shipping and Road Transport for reducing the time taken for exports. Also, instructions have been given for using wagons instead of containers for freight. Also, special arrangements have been made for Agri export by extending the Transport and Management Assistance Scheme of perishable Agri products till March 31st, 2022

The Centre has also directed the ministry officials, major ports, and shipping companies to work on stopping the unnecessary movement of containers. As a part of the government's long-term plan, it is also considering providing incentives to steel companies for making containers.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash announced on Tuesday that the Commerce Ministry has targeted to accomplish USD 400 billion in goods exports throughout the fiscal year of 2021-22. During the inauguration of the Vanijya Utsav in Kochi through a virtual medium, Union Minister Parkash stated, “I am delighted that despite the global slow down on account of COVID-19, India's merchandise exports are on an increasing trend.”

