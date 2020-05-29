Centre Lifts Restrictions On Exports Of Paracetamol APIs, Makes It Export 'free'

The Central government on Thursday, May 28 lifted restrictions on the export of highly demanded paracetamol APIs. India had earlier imposed curbs on the export of several active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) to avoid shortage at home.

"The notification dated 03.03.2020 is further amended to remove the restriction on the export of Paracetamol APIs, making it export ''free'' with immediate effect," said a statement from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

READ | India Sent 2.8M HCQ, 1.9M Paracetamol Tablets To Other Countries To Fight COVID: MEA

On March 6, Union Minister of State for Shipping and Chemical and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya had imposed curbs on the export of several active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and formulations made from these APIs including paracetamol, and tinidazole, on concerns of a shortage of drugs in the country.

In April, India had temporarily licensed the export of paracetamol and anti-malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) in appropriate quantities to countries severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic, becoming the major exporter of the anti-malarial drug.

READ | Oxford COVID-19 Trial Of HCQ To Continue Despite WHO's Temporary Suspension Of The Drug

READ | Trump's Physician Issues Statement On US President's Huge Disclosure That He Takes HCQ

(With inputs from agencies)