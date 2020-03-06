'Centre Only Pays Lip Service To Farmers, Not Doing Enough': Maha Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

As the Maha Vikas Aghadi presented its first budget on Friday, Maharashtra's Finance Minister and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar alleged the Central government of not doing enough for the farmers. Pawar also went on to claim that the center did not clear funds to help small farm holders recover from crop loss.

"Central government did not approve funds last year for farmers who faced crop loss due to rainfall. Centre only approved around Rs 956 crores. So instead of waiting for Centre's help, we took the initiative to help the farmers," he said.

The Finance Minister even addressed the Maharashtra assembly on the issue of Coronavirus and claimed that the Indian economy is facing losses due to the virus. "Indian economy is facing a great loss...I am not saying this is to criticise the Central Government over current economic conditions but it is a fact," Deputy CM Pawar stated.

Maharashtra to have women police stations

To ensure women's safety in the state, the Aghadi government also announced women police stations for all districts across the state with all-female officials.

Announcing the Chief Minister's Water Conservation Scheme and allocating Rs 2000 crore to the Water and Soil Conservation department for the same, Ajit Pawar said, "In the next five years, 5,000 solar agricultural pumps will be set up to provide electricity to farmers at night. Rs 670 crore has been set aside for it."

Key announcements in the budget (2020-2021):

Farm loan waiver:

Loan waiver of Rs 7000 crore for 2020-21 and one-time settlement scheme for farmers with an outstanding loan of more than Rs 2 lakhs.

Rs 670 crore for procuring solar pumps for farmers

Payback scheme of Rs 50,000 to farmers who have paid back loans regularly in part 3 years

Rs 10,235 crores allocated for groundwater conservation under 'CM water conservation scheme'

Rs 2043 allocated for tap water installation

Infrastructure & Urban development

Rs 1000 crores allocated for urban road development

Rs 3500 crores allocated for development projects in Konkan region - Ring road project in the area will start in 2020

Rs 401 crores allocated to State transport to scrap old ST buses and add 1600 new buses

Rs 1501 crores allocated for 40,000 km in rural road development

Rs 1657 crores for Metro-rail development.

Education, youth & employment

Rs 1300 crores allocated for higher and technical education

Offering 10 lakh youth internship under the Apprentice Act in private and semi-government offices for which the government will pay 75% of the salary

Rs 2,525 crore allocated for education and sports activities

Rs 5 crores allocated for the digitisation of texts available with Mumbai Marathi Grantha Sangrahalaya

80% of jobs will be allocated to domiciles of the state

Establishing an Olympic training center in Pune

Rs 10 crores allocated to Marathi-medium school in Karnataka a separate grant to Marathi dailies

Others

Rs 5000 crores allocated for First aid services

To boost 'Shiv Bhojan scheme' up to 1 lakh thaalis, Rs 150 crore has been allocated

Rs 1630 crores allocated for forest conservation and Rs 230 crores for environmental ministry

Rs 2100 crores allocated for women safety

Rs 9668 crores allocated for social justice development

Rs 5 crore to set up Transgender Welfare Board

Rs 7995 crores allocated for textile development

Rs 3254 crores allocated for animal husbandry & fisheries department

(With inputs from ANI)