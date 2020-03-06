'Centre Only Pays Lip Service To Farmers, Not Doing Enough': Maha Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

As the Maha Vikas Aghadi presented its first budget on Friday, Maharashtra's Finance Minister and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar alleged the Central government of not doing enough for the farmers. Pawar also went on to claim that the center did not clear funds to help small farm holders recover from crop loss.
"Central government did not approve funds last year for farmers who faced crop loss due to rainfall. Centre only approved around Rs 956 crores. So instead of waiting for Centre's help, we took the initiative to help the farmers," he said.
The Finance Minister even addressed the Maharashtra assembly on the issue of Coronavirus and claimed that the Indian economy is facing losses due to the virus. "Indian economy is facing a great loss...I am not saying this is to criticise the Central Government over current economic conditions but it is a fact," Deputy CM Pawar stated.
To ensure women's safety in the state, the Aghadi government also announced women police stations for all districts across the state with all-female officials.
Announcing the Chief Minister's Water Conservation Scheme and allocating Rs 2000 crore to the Water and Soil Conservation department for the same, Ajit Pawar said, "In the next five years, 5,000 solar agricultural pumps will be set up to provide electricity to farmers at night. Rs 670 crore has been set aside for it."
Farm loan waiver:
Loan waiver of Rs 7000 crore for 2020-21 and one-time settlement scheme for farmers with an outstanding loan of more than Rs 2 lakhs.
Infrastructure & Urban development
Education, youth & employment
Others
(With inputs from ANI)