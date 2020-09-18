Centre Permits Up To 74% FDI Under Automatic Route In Defence Sector; Notification Out

The Central government has permitted Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) of up to 74% under the automatic route in the defence sector with a view to attracting overseas investors, according to a press note issued by the DPIIT on Thursday.

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade said that the foreign investments in the defence sector would be subject to scrutiny on the grounds of national security and the government reserves the right to review any foreign investment in the sector that affects or may affect national security.

'FDI up to 74% shall be permitted under automatic rule'

As per the current FDI policy, 100% overseas investments are permitted in the defence industry -- 49% under the automatic route, while beyond that government approval was required. According to the Press Note 4 (2020 series): "FDI up to 74% under automatic route shall be permitted for companies seeking new industrial licences".

'Decision will take effect from the date of FEMA'

It also said that infusion of fresh investment up to 49%, in a company not seeking an industrial licence or which already has government approval for FDI in defence, shall require "mandatory" submission of a declaration with the Defence Ministry in case change in equity/shareholding pattern or transfer of stake by existing investor to a new foreign investor for FDI up to 49%, within 30 days of such change.

READ | Karan Johar, Deepika, Vicky & others named as NCB takes up Sirsa's Bollywood-drugs plaint

Proposal for raising FDI beyond 49% from such companies will require government approval, it added. "The decision will take effect from the date of FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act) notification," it said.

READ | PM Modi roasts Opposition in 2 words as Milind Soman's B'day wish lays it on a platter

The decision to permit up to 74% FDI in the defence manufacturing through the automatic route was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in May while announcing the fourth tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package for the coronavirus-hit economy. According to the DPIIT data, defence industries has received FDI equity inflows of USD 9.52 million (Rs 56.88 crore) during April 2000 and March 2020. Total FDI into India increased by 18% to USD 73.45 billion in 2019-20.

READ | Disha Salian's fiance Rohan Rai's location tracked amid CBI summons demand in Sushant case

READ | Sushant case: With Pithani-CBI statement, SSR family lawyer reasons rethink to 'homicide'

(With agency inputs) (Photo credits: Representative/PTI)