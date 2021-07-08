Centre Provides 3rd Installment Of PDRD Grant To 17 States Under Article 275; See Details

Quick links:
PTI
The Ministry of Finance has delivered the third monthly instalment of Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) Grant of Rs 9,871 crore for the year 2021-22 to 17 states. An amount of Rs 29,613 crore has been released in the initial three months of the current financial year as Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant to the states.
The Centre provides the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant to the States under Article 275 of the Constitution. The grants are released as per the recommendations of the Finance Commission in monthly instalments to meet the gap in Revenue Accounts of the States post-devolution.
The 15th Finance Commission has recommended Post Devolution Release Deficit grants to 17 States. Those 17 states comprised Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal and fall under the provision of Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant.
The eligibility of States to obtain this grant and the quantum of the grant was determined by the Commission based on the gap between assessment of revenue and expenditure of the State. Assessed devolution for the financial year 2021-22 was also taken into account by the Commission.
The 15th Finance Commission has recommended a total Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant of Rs. 1,18,452 crore to 17 States in the financial year 2021-22. The grant is released to the States in 12 monthly instalments.