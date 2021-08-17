Centre Releases Remission Of Duties & Taxes On Exported Products Scheme Guidelines & Rates

On Tuesday, the government of India (GOI) announced the rates and guidelines for the new input duty remission scheme, which came into effect on January 1 this year to boost exports and competitiveness in the global markets. Ministry of Finance introduced the RoDTEP Scheme Guidelines and Rates (Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products) intending to refund to the exporters the embedded Central, State and local duties or taxes in an exporter’s ledger account with Customs, notification by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) stated.

The RoDTEP rates were expected to be notified shortly by the GOI Department of Commerce based on the recommendation of a committee chaired by Dr G.K. Pillai, former Commerce and Home Secretary. On August 16, the centre notified RoDTEP Scheme Guidelines and Rates (Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products) applicable on nearly 8,555 products, including marine goods, agricultural products, leather, gems & jewellery, yarn, dairy items, etc. for refunding the various central and state duties, taxes, and levies on the imported goods.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal wrote on Twitter, "Government notifies RoDTEP Scheme Guidelines and Rates for boosting exports by creating a level playing field for exporters leading to greater competitiveness and increased employment generation. Will enable zero-rating of exports for building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

The government has set aside Rs 12,454 crore for refunds which can be used to pay basic customs duty on imported goods. The credits could also be transferred to other importers, according to the finance ministry’s statement. The RoDTEP scheme will enhance exports in the international market and boost Indian exports by providing a level playing field to domestic industry abroad. The scheme’s objective is to refund the prior stage cumulative indirect taxes on goods & services used in the production of the exported product and the taxes or levies in respect of the distribution of exported products. Rebate on certain export products will also be subject to a value cap per unit of the exported product.

“It may be noted that rebate under the Scheme shall not be available in respect of duties and taxes already exempted or remitted or credited,” the GOI stated in a press note, adding that RoDTEP support will be available to eligible exporters at a notified rate as a percentage of Freight On Board (FOB) value.

According to the finance ministry, the scheme will be implemented by India’s customs through a simplified IT System. Rebate will be issued in the form of a transferable duty credit/ electronic scrip (e-scrip), which will be maintained in an electronic ledger by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC). “Identified export sectors and rates under RoDTEP cover 8555 tariff lines in addition to similar support being extended to apparel and made-ups exports under RoSCTL scheme of Ministry of Textiles,” the GOI informed. It added that the RoDTEP would also cover the sectors such as the automobile, plastics, electrical or the electronics, machinery, and the entire value chain of textiles.

