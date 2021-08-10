Centre Releases Revenue Deficit Grant Of Rs 9,871 Crore To 17 States In 5th Instalment

The Centre has released its 5th instalment of Revenue Deficit Grant of Rs 9,871 crore to the States on 9th August, 2021, Monday. According to the Ministry of Finance, the revenue deficit grant for the year 2021-22 has been released to 17 States.

The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance on 9th August, 2021 released the 5th monthly instalment of the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) Grant of Rs 9,871 crore to the States. With the fifth instalment, the total amount of Revenue Deficit equals to Rs 49,355 crore has been released in the current financial year, as per a release by the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday.

With this, the 17 States provided with the PDRD Grant by the Fifteenth Finance Commission are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

It is to mention that Kerala tops the list as it receives Rs 1657.58 crore in the fifth instalment followed by West Bengal with Rs 1467.25 crore and Andhra Pradesh with Rs 1438.08 crore. Earlier, the fourth instalment was issued in the month of July to the eligible states.

What is Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant?

Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant under Article 275 of the Constitution provides funds to the States. These grants are released as per the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission in monthly instalments. This helps in meeting the gap in Revenue Accounts of the States post-devolution. This Grant has been recommended to 17 states during 2021-22.

In case of eligibility, it is decided on the gap between assessment of revenue and expenditure of the State after analysing the assessed devolution for the financial year. These grants are paid out of the Consolidated Fund of India every year and provide different amounts to each state and are to be of the nature of capital and recurring sums.

Earlier, the Finance Commission had recommended a total grant of Rs 1,18,452 crore in the current financial year. Out of this, Rs 49,355 crore has already been issued.

