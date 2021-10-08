Centre Releases Rs 40,000 Crore To States & UTs To Meet GST Compensation Shortfall

The Ministry of Finance on Thursday released an amount of Rs 40,000 crore to the states and union territories under its back-to-back loan facility. The amount has been released under the view of shortfall in GST compensation within the states and UTs. This amount has been released in addition to regular GST compensation which is released every month out of actual cess collection. Earlier in July, an amount of Rs 75,000 crore was released by the Centre to the states and the UTs and the current release takes the total amount to 1,15,000 crore, informed the Finance Ministry.

In a meeting held in May, the Central government decided to borrow an amount of Rs 1.59 lakh crore in the 2021-22 financial year and further release it to the states and UT with legislature on a back-to-back basis. It would help them in meeting the resource gap due to the short release of compensation on account of the inadequate amount collected in the compensation fund. During the previous financial year, an amount of Rs 1.10 lakh crore was released to the states and UTs under similar circumstances.

Back-to-back loan facility by Central Govt

The back-to-back loan facility of the Central government is aimed towards assisting the states and the UTs for an effective response and management of the COVID-19 situation and further a step-up in capital expenditure. Not just that, it will also help the states and UTs in planning the public expenditure followed by health infrastructure and other infrastructure projects.

Thereafter, the release of funds by the Centre is funded from its five-year securities which amount to Rs 23,500 crores, and two-year securities for Rs 16,500 crore issued in the current fiscal year. A total amount of Rs 2.59 lakh crore is expected to exceed the amount of GST compensation in the current fiscal year.

"The release of Rs 40,000 crore made today is funded from borrowings of GoI in 5-year securities, totalling Rs 23,500 crore and 2-year securities for Rs 16,500 crore issued in the current financial year, at a Weighted Average Yield of 5.69 and 4.16 per cent per annum respectively. No additional market borrowing by the central government is envisaged on account of this release," the statement read.

(Image: PTI)