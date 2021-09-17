Centre Thrilled By Consumer Durable Companies' Response To PLI Scheme; Auto Sector Next?

After the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme was approved by Cabinet for white goods, a large number of companies have filed applications under the PLI scheme for white goods. While speaking to Republic TV, the Joint Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade said that 52 companies have filed applications for the scheme.

"We are very excited, The PLI Scheme for white goods was approved by the cabinet headed by our Prime Minister in April this year. We had announced the guidelines in June and started receiving applications from 15th June. We gave a window of three months of receiving applications, and yesterday was the last day. The response from the industry has been very positive and we have received applications from 52 companies." Having said that, Aggarwal added that this will promote Atmanirbhar Bharat.

"If you actually go into the details, we see Atmanirbhar Bharat coming into being. We are not incentivising the assembly of air conditioners or the assembly of LED Lights. We are incentivising the manufacturing of those products which are not being manufactured in India with sufficient capacity. We see Atmanirbhar Bharat coming out with this, look at the number of direct or indirect employment being generated out of this, that's a huge potential," added Anil Aggarwal.

Cabinet clears PLI scheme in auto sector; Heavy Industries Ministry says 'It will help the sector grow'

Meanwhile, the cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday cleared the PLI scheme for the auto sector. On this big development, the Secretary of the Ministry of Heavy Industries spoke to Republic TV and said that PLI in the auto sector would be a huge success in the future.

"If we look at the manufacturing in our country over the last few decades, Indian auto industry can be taken as a grand success but if we pitch market with the global auto industry, then we are at 11th rank in value terms although in numbers we are at first. The future growth of the auto industry in India is dependent on changing landscape of auto industry around the globe," said Arun Goel, Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries

Goel further added that India has a higher capacity than what it is producing at present. "We have to do something today to reap the benefit tomorrow. We have a higher capacity than what we are producing. The government's job is to act as a catalyst to bring structural reforms in the country and help the industry where they need support. The objective of PLI is to create the supply chains so that our industry can grow faster in the days to come," Goel stated.

While speaking on whether Chinese players would be allowed to invest in the scheme, the Secretary of the Ministry of Heavy Industries said that the policy doesn't distinguish between countries, however relevant rules have to be complied by the investors. "The PLI policy of automobiles doesn't distinguish between country A or B so all investments as per this policy are welcome. However, as you know the investment in India has to clear certain other checks so all those checks are applicable as any other investment coming into India. So it would obviously be applicable in this case also," said Anil Goel.

