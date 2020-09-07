Centre To Meet Its GST Dues To States, Interim Amount To Be Released Soon: Reports

The entire shortfall of compensation to the States irrespective of whether it is on account of GST implementation or Coronavirus pandemic will be compensated, ANI reported Monday citing sources in the Finance Ministry.

The entire shortfall of compensation to the states irrespective of whether it is on account of GST implementation or #COVID19 pandemic will be compensated: Finance Ministry Sources

As per reports, States will be paid an interim amount of around Rs 97,000 crore immediately and the remaining amount will be released over a deferred period to be decided by the GST Council.

Centre vs States on GST dues

Suggesting states to borrow money to make up for the shortfall at the GST Council meeting, the finance ministry recently wrote to state governments saying they could borrow either via a special window it will facilitate through the RBI or raise debt from the market.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said under the first option, the Centre in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India will provide a special window to states to borrow Rs 97,000 crore at a reasonable rate of interest and this money can then be repaid after five years from the collection of cess. The other option was that states could borrow the entire GST compensation gap of Rs 2.35 lakh crore in FY21 in consultation with the central bank.

Most non-BJP ruling states have objected to the proposal of borrowing and insisted that the Centre has the obligation to compensate the states as per the GST Act. Several Chief Ministers have even written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking the Centre to honour its commitments.

According to the GST (Compensation to States) Act, the Centre is expected to pay compensation to states for the states' loss of revenues because of subsuming of taxes into the GST.

However, tax collections have been tepid as the Coronavirus-induced lockdown has led to a sharp contraction in the Indian economy while the strain on the treasury of both the Centre and States have been aggravated by increased expenditure to deal with the pandemic. GST revenues have remained well below the targetted one-lakh crore for six consecutive months.

