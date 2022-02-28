Centre's Fiscal Deficit Touches 58.9 Pc Of Full Year Target At End-Jan

The Central government's fiscal deficit at end-January worked out at 58.9% of the annual budget target for 2021-22, according to official data released on Monday. The fiscal deficit was 66.8% of Revised Estimate (RE) of 2020-21 during the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

In actual terms, the deficit was Rs 9,37,868 crore at end-January 2022 against the upwardly revised annual estimate of Rs 15.91 lakh crore, according to the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA).

The country's fiscal deficit - the difference between total revenue and total expenditure of the government - is projected to be higher at 6.9% this fiscal ending March 2022 as against 6.8% estimated earlier.

The total receipts of the government at end-January were Rs 18.71 lakh crore or 85.9% of the Revised Estimates (RE) for 2021-22. The collection was about 80% of the RE of 2020-21 in the corresponding period last fiscal.

The tax (net) revenue so far were at 87.7% of the RE of 2021-22. It was 82% of RE 2020-21 in the corresponding period of last fiscal. In actual terms, the net tax revenue stood at Rs 15.47 lakh crore during April-January 2021-22.

The CGA data further said the Central government's total expenditure at end-January stood at Rs 28.09 lakh crore or 74.5% of this year's RE. It was 73% of RE in the corresponding period.

The fiscal deficit of the government for 2022-23 is estimated to be Rs 16,61,196 crore. The Revised Estimate for 2021-22 indicates a fiscal deficit of Rs 15,91,089 crore as against the Budget Estimate of Rs 15,06,812 crore.

The fiscal deficit for 2020-21 was 9.3 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

