Centre's Letter Of Comfort To Borrow Money For GST Compensation Has No Value: Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has once again launched a scathing attack at the Centre, this time over the Centre's promise of a letter of comfort to the state governments to borrow money for bridging the GST compensation gap. Taking to Twitter, the senior Congress leader asserted that the letter of comfort has just 'words of comfort on a piece of paper' and holds no value, adding that states 'need hard cash.'

"Government says it will give a 'Letter of Comfort' to the states to borrow money to bridge the GST Compensation gap. These are just words of comfort on a piece of paper that has no value," Chidambaram said through a tweet from his official handle.

"What states need is hard cash. Only the central government has multiple options and the flexibility to raise the resources and pay the shortfall in GST compensation to the states," he added.

सरकार का कहना है कि वह राज्यों को जीएसटी मुआवजा के अंतर को पाटने के लिए 'लेटर ऑफ कम्फर्ट’ देगी, जिससे वो उधार ले सके।

ये सिर्फ कागज के टुकड़े पर बेवकूफ बनाने वाले शब्द हैं, जिनकी कोई कीमत नहीं है। — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 10, 2020

राज्यों को नकद राशि की जरूरत है। केवल केंद्र सरकार के पास संसाधनों को बढ़ाने और राज्यों को जीएसटी मुआवजे में कमी का भुगतान करने के लिए कई विकल्प और लचीलापन है। — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 10, 2020

Chidambaram further opined that if the states are compelled to borrow, the axe will certainly fall on capital expenditures by states that have already faced cuts.

यदि राज्यों को उधार लेने के लिए मजबूर किया जाता है, तो उन राज्यों द्वारा पूंजीगत व्यय पर कुल्हाड़ी निश्चित ही गिर जाएगी, जो पहले से ही कटौती का सामना कर चुके हैं। — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 10, 2020

Chief Ministers seek PM Modi's intervention

Several states chief ministers including Punjab's CM Captain Amarinder Singh, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Jharkhand CM Hemant Suren have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rethink on the GST compensation options.

Finance Minister Nirmala had given two option to states for meeting the shortfall in GST compensation. First, it suggested that states could borrow Rs.97,000 crore (the revenue shortfall arising on account of GST implementation and not taking into account COVID-19) with the entire principal and interest repayment of the debt to be met through cess collection in subsequent years. Moreover, the states have been allowed to borrow an additional 0.5% points under the FRBM Act. However, if the states opt to borrow the entire amount of Rs. 2.35 lakh crore, only the principal amount shall be repaid from the cess. In such a scenario, the states will have to bear the interest burden.

However, in a recent development ANI quoting Finance Ministry sources said that the entire shortfall of compensation to the States irrespective of whether it is on account of GST implementation or Coronavirus pandemic will be compensated.

As per reports, States will be paid an interim amount of around Rs 97,000 crore immediately and the remaining amount will be released over a deferred period to be decided by the GST Council.

