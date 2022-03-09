Chhattisgarh Budget 2022-23: State Govt Restores Pension Scheme; Check Highlights

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel tabled the state budget in the Assembly on Wednesday making some major announcements in regard to the financial year 2022-23. Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister reached the Chhattisgarh assembly with a square-shaped briefcase made of cow dung.

Speaking about some of the major announcements made in the Chhattisgarh Budget 2022-23, the state government has announced restoring the old pension scheme followed by a proposal of Rs 2 crore for the Chhattisgarh Rojgaar Mission and an increase in the assistance under Rajiv Gandhi Bhumihin Krishi Majdur Nyay Yojana.

Furthermore, the Chhattisgarh Budget 2022-23 included several others announcements as well concerning various sectors including employment, students, farmers, health care as well as urban and rural areas. While the Assembly session has been adjourned for tomorrow, the Chief Minister tabled Rs 1,04,000 crore budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year. Read on to know some of the biggest announcements in the budget.

Chhattisgarh Budget 2022-23

One of the major announcements by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel during the budget session on Wednesday was the proposal for the restoration of the old pension scheme for government employees.

In another announcement, he also said that Rs 2 crore has been proposed for the Chhattisgarh Rojgaar Mission to work on the possibilities of creating new jobs by coordinating the skill development programs.

Similarly, in another major announcement, the annual assistance under the Rajiv Gandhi Bhumihin Krishi Majdur Nyay Yojana has been increased from Rs 6,000 to 7,000 per annum from the next year.

Some of the other major announcements also include promotion and an increase in salary for policemen, constables working across the Bastar division, an increase in the allowance for sarpanches from Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000 per month, and an increase in the allocation of funds to MLA from Rs 2 crore to Rs 4 crore.

Apart from that, Rs 58 lakh has been allotted for installing water coolers while Rs 25 crore has been allotted for installing CCTV cameras across all police stations.

Certain other announcements focusing on students include a provision of Rs 10 crore for the construction of hostels for graduate students in Medical College in Raipur and residences for employees of Raipur Medical College.

Image: Twitter/@ArunVora/ANI