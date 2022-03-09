Chhattisgarh CM Baghel Carries Briefcase Made Of Cow Dung To Present The State Budget

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel reached the Legislative Assembly for the State budget session carrying a briefcase made of cow dung. The budget session of the Chhattisgarh Assembly began from Monday, March 7 and the state's budget for 2022-23 was tabled in the House on March 9. The Chief Minister proposed restoration of the old pension scheme for govt employees. Bhupesh Baghel at carries a briefcase made of cow dung:

Raipur | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel carries a briefcase made of cow dung to present the State budget at the Legislative Assembly pic.twitter.com/DUyftnjkRE — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2022

Chhattisgarh Budget 2022: CM Bhupesh Baghel's presentations

CM Bhupesh Baghel, who holds charge of the state finance department, presented the state budget and made the following announcements:

The annual assistance under the Rajiv Gandhi Bhumihin Krishi Majdur Nyay Yojana has been increased from Rs 6,000 to 7,000 per annum from the next year.

Rs 2 cr proposed for Chhattisgarh Rojgaar Mission to work on the possibilities of creating new jobs by coordinating the skill development programs.

The opposition BJP has decided to corner the ruling Congress over several issues, including the “deteriorating” law and order situation in the state. Till March 5, 1,682 questions were received from the legislators, including 854 starred questions and 828 un-starred ones. Besides, 114 notices were received for the calling attention motion and 10 for the adjournment motion, as per the official report.

In the session which will conclude on March 25, there will be 13 sittings. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Dharamlal Kaushik said the BJP was fully prepared to corner the state government during the session on several issues, particularly the "deteriorating" law and order situation.

Expressing unhappiness over the “curtailed” duration of the budget session, Kaushik last week had claimed that for the first time such a short budget session is being held in the history of Chhattisgarh, which is a violation of the parliamentary tradition.

“The session has been called only for 13 days. It should have been lengthier as there are a lot of issues that need to be raised in the House. The ruling Congress is trying to escape from the discussion,” he claimed.

A delegation of BJP MLAs had earlier met Assembly Speaker Charan Das Mahant on Saturday and requested him that the session should not be concluded ahead of its schedule, a leader from the saffron party said.

(With PTI inputs)