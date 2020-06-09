Allow States to Avail Additional Borrowing Limit Without Any Conditions: Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday wrote a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over Centre's announcement of linking the increased borrowing limit to specific state reforms saying that at a time of crisis, it was difficult to avail benefits easily because of the terms and conditions.

The Centre recently allowed states to apply for an additional borrowing limit of 2 per cent of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), however, according to the Chhattisgarh CM, this process came with a lot of terms and conditions. Baghel demanded that states be allowed to avail the additional borrowing limit of 2 per cent without any conditions since prompt action was needed.

Read: Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 Case Tally Crosses 1,000-mark

Read: 74 New COVID-19 Cases In Chhattisgarh; Tally Rises To 997

'Promt and effective action needed'

Bhupesh Baghel further wrote that the states were overburdened with responsibilities of providing free food grains to the poor families, regular salary to the salaried people and proper health facilities to the people amid the pandemic. For carrying these tasks out effectively, it was necessary to take "prompt and effective action" when it came to dealing with the additional financial resources in the state. Along with this, Baghel remarked that Chhattisgarh had other tasks at hand such as the automation of fair price shops including installation of POS machines in remote and forest areas along with multiple technical hurdles in implementing the DBT system.

According to the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister, while the Centre's reform was important, a time like this did not seem appropriate for it. It is more important that the state governments be able to satisfactorily fulfil the immediate and primary responsibilities at hand amid the pandemic first, said Baghel requesting Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to allow the states to avail the additional borrowing limit without any conditions.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh crossed the 1,000-mark after 76 more people were found infected, a health official said. The state's COVID-19 count is now 1,073, however, the number of active cases is 803. At present, 2,31,169 people have been kept in 19,745 quarantine centres in the state, while 48,776 people are in home quarantine as a precautionary measure.

Read BSF Jawan Shoots Himself Dead With Service Weapon In Chhattisgarh

Read: Proposed Electricity Bill Not In Interest Of Poor, Farmers: Chhattisgarh CM

(With Agency Inputs)