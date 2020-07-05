Chhattisgarh Govt To Buy Cow Dung At Rs 1.5/kg; CM Baghel Aims To Take Cattle Off Streets

The Chhattisgarh government has decided to buy cow dung at Rs 1.5 per kg from farmers, livestock owners, cattle breeders and others. The scheme will begin from July 20, when the state will celebrate the local festival ‘Hareli’. The state government has decided to go ahead with the scheme ‘Gaudhan Nyay Yojana’ with an aim to make animal husbandry commercially profitable for livestock owners, and also to prevent open grazing.

The state government may also convert the cow dung collected to fertilisers or organic manure which will be used in agricultural fields. This makes Chhattisgarh the first state in the country to make a scheme to this effect.

In a press conference last month, the chief minister had said the scheme had multiple objectives, including income generation and environmental conservation.

“Chhattisgarh has had the tradition of cattle grazing in open, which harms both the cattle and the crops of farmers. Stray animals on roads of cities are a major cause of road accidents. Often cow owners leave the cows astray after milking, which causes various problems. This will change after the implementation of 'Gaudhan Nyay Yojana'. Livestock owners will provide proper fodder and water to their cattle and keep them tied up.” Baghel had said.

"Cow rearing has to be made viable. Cows will not be treated well until the time they are not economically viable. Once they stop giving milk, they are left to roam around. This has led to fights and people have even been killed as a result," said CM Bhupesh Baghel.

"This will address the issue of cattle that are left on the streets in towns and cities," said Baghel.

